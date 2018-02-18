Gracie M. Carter Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Gracie M. Carter, 76, passed away Sunday morning, February 18, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Gracie was born November 2, 1941, in West Virginia, a daughter of the late Wiley and Ethel Blake Richmond and came to Youngstown in 2017 after living much of her life in Alliance.

She was a homemaker and a member of Lifeline Pentecostal Church.

Gracie liked puzzles, country music and Elvis Presley. She loved caring for her dog, “Baby Girl” and she loved the time spent with her family.

Gracie leaves four children, Dean (May) McMasters of Savannah, Tennessee, Debra Nezbeth of Canton, Calvin (Heather) Marshall of Columbiana and John (Midge) Marshall of Alliance; a granddaughter, Virginia Riffle, whom Gracie raised as a daughter; many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five sisters, Kathy, Vickie, Christina, Hope and Deb; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Two children, Jeanie May McMasters and James McMasters and three siblings, Harold Richmond, Goldie McMasters and Charlie Richmond, preceded Gracie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

