Hartford native Ryan Blaney gets top 10 finish at Daytona 500

The 24-year-old is a third-generation driver

By Published: Updated:
Ryan Blaney greets fans as he is introduced before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Ryan Blaney greets fans as he is introduced before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKBN) – Hartford native Ryan Blaney finished seventh in the Daytona 500, leading over 100 laps in the process.

Blaney became the first driver since Tony Stewart in 2005 to lead 100 laps in the race, and nearly became the first since Dale Earnhardt in 1998 to lead 100 laps and win the Daytona 500.

With less than 10 laps to go in the race and in third place, Blaney was involved in a multi-car accident, dropping him outside the top 10. But, Blaney was able to battle his way to seventh by the end of the race.

This was his first race with his new team, Penske Racing, and in his new #12 Ford Fusion ride.

Ryan is the son of Dave Blaney, part owner of Sharon Speedway in Trumbull County.

The 24-year-old is a third-generation driver.

Austin Dillon won first place.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s