Hartford native Ryan Blaney gets top 10 finish at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKBN) – Hartford native Ryan Blaney finished seventh in the Daytona 500, leading over 100 laps in the process.

Blaney became the first driver since Tony Stewart in 2005 to lead 100 laps in the race, and nearly became the first since Dale Earnhardt in 1998 to lead 100 laps and win the Daytona 500.

With less than 10 laps to go in the race and in third place, Blaney was involved in a multi-car accident, dropping him outside the top 10. But, Blaney was able to battle his way to seventh by the end of the race.

This was his first race with his new team, Penske Racing, and in his new #12 Ford Fusion ride.

Ryan is the son of Dave Blaney, part owner of Sharon Speedway in Trumbull County.

The 24-year-old is a third-generation driver.

Austin Dillon won first place.