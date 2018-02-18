John B. Kachur Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – John B. Kachur, 102, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

John was born on December 11, 1915 in Waltersburg, Pennsylvania to John and Mary (Baran) Kachur.

After John graduated from Uniontown High School in 1933, the family relocated from Smock, Pennsylvania to Mecca where he remained settled for the rest of his life.

John was proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Pacific Theater about the USS Astoria during WWII.

After his honorable discharge, he spent his career working for Youngstown Steel Door Company.

An athletic man, John played basketball and baseball for many independent leagues over the years, starting with The Grange teams. He was also an avid fan of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

John is survived by his siblings, Steve Kachur of Cortland, Catherine Drawl of Mecca and Thomas Kachur of Mecca as well as many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Urchek and his brothers, Joseph, Michael and Paul Kachur.

Visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert Bellamine Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland.

Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.