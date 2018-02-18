Julie Joan (Evans) Fobes Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Julie Joan (Evans) Fobes, 71, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 18, 2018 in Nugent Convalescent Home Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Julie was born on October 6, 1946, to Edward and Mary Jane (Miller) Evans in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School.

Julie worked in the office for Farrell Golden Dawn.

On October 1, 1966, she married her husband, Gary A. Fobes, who survives at home.

Julie was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and attended Sharon Baptist Church.

Most important to her was her grandchildren, whom she adored. Julie also liked fishing and camping with her husband and family.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Fobes; two daughters, Terri Lynn (Conrad) Manayan of Chapin, North Carolina and Jeanette Renee (Albert) Hibpshman of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; sister, Judy (Jack) Baker of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Norman (Carol) Evans and Thomas (Karen) Evans, both of New Castle as well as three grandchildren, Justin, Elise, and Kyle Hibpshman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam Evans; two sisters, Dolores Buchanan and Marsha Edeburn.

Friends may call Wednesday, February 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service.