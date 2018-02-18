Karen E. (Walker) McMillin Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO – Karen E. McMillin, age 68, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

She was born on January 10, 1950 in Salem, the daughter of the late James and Margaret Greaves Walker.

Karen had worked as a school teacher for Beaver Local School districts and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, East Palestine.

She is survived by her husband, John “Jack” L. McMillin, Jr., whom she married on August 12, 1972; a daughter, Robin McMillin-Robb of East Palestine and a son, Sean McMillin of Brecksville. Also surviving are four grandchildren.

A private family service was held.

Burial was at the Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Material tributes may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.