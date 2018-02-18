Local animal rescue group provides new pens for 2 lucky backyard dogs

An organization dedicated to improving the lives of backyard dogs spent the day Sunday delivering two new doghouses to an owner in Youngstown.

Never Muzzled is made up of four to five volunteers. The group’s mission is to make sure dogs living outside in Mahoning and Trumbull counties are as safe and comfortable as possible.

Johnson says he’s amazed by Never Muzzled’s selflessness and willingness to help out.

“Some people neglect their animals and some maybe can’t provide for them, and that’s what they’re there for, for the people that can’t. And even if you can, they still lend that hand,” he said.

Johnson used to have trouble giving his dogs what they needed to stay safe and warm. Their home, a broken and rusty pen, was not doing the trick.

Back in 2016, Never Muzzled’s co-founder, Linda Liguori, gave Django and Bolo their first set of doghouses.

Johnson and his dogs have been happy ever since. Johnson says he is overwhelmed and grateful.

“Can’t beat this. It’s amazing. The Lord is great,” he said.

Never Muzzled’s ultimate goal is to get dogs out of backyards for good.

“We have seen people come around. We’ve been able to get dogs inside by supplying an indoor crate,” Liguori said.

Until then, they’ll give owners the tools to make their dogs as comfortable as possible. They also provide food and spay/neuter assistance.

If you want to donate to Never Muzzled so they can keep helping backyard dogs, visit their website for more information.

