Pirates’ Diaz discusses mother’s kidnapping ordeal

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz says his mother is doing better after a harrowing kidnapping ordeal in Venezuela.

Ana Isabel Soto was rescued last weekend, three days after she was kidnapped. Diaz was given permission to arrive late to spring training, and he spoke to reporters there Sunday. He says his joy was “overwhelming” after his mother was found.

The 27-year-old Diaz says he’s trying to move family members out of Venezuela, but the process isn’t easy.

Diaz played 64 games for Pittsburgh last year, hitting .223 with 19 RBIs and 18 runs. He said he was excited to get back on the field, and that he feels he and his mother have been reborn.

