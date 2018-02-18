Sandra Kay (Busin) Brunton Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Sandra Kay Brunton, age 75, of Avalon Nursing Center passed away from cancer on Sunday, February 18, 2018.

A lifelong area resident she was born on Friday, September 11, 1942 and was the daughter of the Joseph J. Busin and Bertie Evelyn Peak who both preceded her in death.

Sandra is survived by one daughter, Dixie (Mick) Bromley of New Castle; sons, Richard Brunton of San Bernardino, California, James (Jackie) Brunton and David (Steve Reduga) Brunton all of New Castle; grandchildren, Mathew, Vincent, Michael, Thomas Brunton and Leah Knight; great-granddaughter, Marissa Knight; brothers, Joseph (Edrie) Busin of Pulaski, Terry Busin and James Busin both of New Castle and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy was a homemaker and enjoyed her family, going to garage sales, antiquing, playing cards, gardening and decorating. Her favorite color was green. She also loved tending to her pet rabbits and cats.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Avalon Nursing Center for the love and care extended to Sandra over the past seven years.

Family to receiving friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill Street, New Castle PA 16101.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

