Teen rescued from cave after becoming wedged between rocks

Fire and emergency rescue agencies responded shortly after 5:30 p.m., the teen was freed shortly before midnight

By Published:
police lights generic

PEQUEA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old boy trapped in a cave in Pennsylvania was rescued after a lengthy effort.

The teenager, who was part of a group accompanied by a cave guide, was about 200 feet into the Wind Cave in Lancaster County’s Martic Township when he became wedged between some rocks.

Fire and emergency rescue agencies from York and Lancaster counties responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Heating pads were used to keep the teen warm as rescuers worked to free him.

A county dispatcher said he was freed shortly before midnight.

Tony Williams of Rawlinsville Fire Company told LNP newspaper that it took about 45 minutes to transport him to the cave entrance after he was extricated. He said there was no indication that he was injured.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s