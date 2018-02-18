Willafay Ann Burns Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Willafay Ann Burns, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away in her sleep during the early evening hours of Saturday, February 17, 2018, while a patient in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Campus in Farrell, Pennsylvania following a brief illness. She was 54.

Willafay was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 16, 1963, a daughter to Stanley C. and Marianne O. (Donaldson) Mellott, Sr.

A 1982 graduate from Farrell High School, she worked as a home health care aide for Community Resources Independent in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

On October 18, 1985, she married Charles A. Burns, Sr. and born to this union were Charles, Jr., Heather and Jerri.

In her spare time, she played Bingo; drinking Diet Pepsi; watching her favorite television shows, COPS, Law & Order and CSI. Her second home was the Sharon American Legion. However, spending time with her family warmed her heart the most.

Survivors include her husband, Charles, Sr.; her children, Charles, Jr. and his wife, Betsy of Sharon, Heather N. Rust and her husband, Gregory of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Jerri L. Burns and her companion, Jacob Wagner of Sharon; her grandchildren, Jessica, Alexander, Aliannah and Nevaeh (plus two on the way); her siblings, Chuck Mellott and his wife, Renee of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, Edward Mellott and his wife, Allyson of Erie, Pennsylvania, Mary Mellott of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Michelle Mellott of Greenville, Pennsylvania; her niece and nephew whom she helped raise, Mary and Kenny; as well as her many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her stepmother, Pat Mellott and by her brother, SPC. Stanley C. Mellott, Jr.

A time of gathering to honor Willafay will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7 South East, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Miss Willafay will be presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director (330-509-3135).