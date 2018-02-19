Animal shelter in Hermitage becomes nonprofit, planning to fundraise



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Over the past year, changes were being made to the way the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter operates.

The Hermitage shelter has dissolved its public board, which was a part of the council of governments, and created a nonprofit.

This will now give the shelter more flexibility to help animals in need.

The shelter recently hired its first director, who is working to set policy and procedures, along with fundraising goals.

Chairman Duane Piccirilli said their first big project is to get a new facility.

“Right now, there’s a couple of facilities that we’re looking at. We’re talking to the Shenango Valley Foundation, there’s some foundation dollars, we’re going to do fundraising. I’m hoping within this year, we find a facility and start working toward it.”

The nonprofit will be named Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Incorporated.

The board’s first official meeting as a nonprofit will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Hermitage City Building. It is open to the public.

