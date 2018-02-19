Animal shelter in Hermitage becomes nonprofit, planning to fundraise

The nonprofit will be named Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Incorporated

By Published: Updated:
Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, Hermitage


HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Over the past year, changes were being made to the way the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter operates.

The Hermitage shelter has dissolved its public board, which was a part of the council of governments, and created a nonprofit.

This will now give the shelter more flexibility to help animals in need.

The shelter recently hired its first director, who is working to set policy and procedures, along with fundraising goals.

Chairman Duane Piccirilli said their first big project is to get a new facility.

“Right now, there’s a couple of facilities that we’re looking at. We’re talking to the Shenango Valley Foundation, there’s some foundation dollars, we’re going to do fundraising. I’m hoping within this year, we find a facility and start working toward it.”

The nonprofit will be named Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Incorporated.

The board’s first official meeting as a nonprofit will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Hermitage City Building. It is open to the public.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s