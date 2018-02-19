Anne Marie Mamrak Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Anne Marie (Dutia) Mamrak, 92, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 at her home surrounded by her daughters.

Anne was born in Weirton, West Virginia on July 7, 1925, the first daughter of the late Benedict and Maria (Bogdan) Dutia.

She moved to Youngstown shortly thereafter and was a graduate of South High School.

She met her husband, Frank J. Mamrak, Sr. while working at Metal Carbides Corporation in Youngstown, Ohio where she was employed from 1943 to 1946. They were wed on May 25, 1946.

She was a longtime member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

Anne enjoyed crocheting and crafts but the greatest happiness in her life was her family. She prepared and served large holiday dinners at her home throughout her entire married and widowed life, attended by both family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband to whom she was married for nearly 68 years; her sister, Jenny Codrea and her brother, George Dutia.

Anne is survived by her four children, Frank (Carol) Mamrak of Medina, Carol Aurandt of Boardman, Teresa (Richard) Giles of Youngstown and Judy of Columbiana. She had 11 grandchildren, Justin Mamrak, Autumn Mamrak, Brenda (Andrew) Thorpe, Brian (Amy) Aurandt, Richard Giles, Robert Giles, Michael Giles, Jesse Dew, Joshua (Sara) Dew, Levi Dew and Caleb Dew and five great-grandchildren, Rowan Thorpe, Kendal Thorpe, Chandler Thorpe, Victoria Aurandt and Katherine Aurandt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, 7325 Westview Drive in Boardman, Ohio.

Relatives and friends may call to show their respects one hour prior to the service on Thursday, February 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or Grace Hospice to honor her life.

