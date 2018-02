BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Boardman Township man stole money while employed as a manager at Pizza Joes in North Lima.

David Yerkey, 23, is charged with felony theft and possession of amphetamine.

Another manager reported that an employee was stealing from the business on South Avenue, leading to an investigation on Wednesday.

Yerkey was arrested by the Beaver Township Police Department’s detective division.