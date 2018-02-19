Bill seeks to help military spouses find employment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – It’s a challenge to be married to someone in the military.

Keeping up with the military lifestyle of moving from base to base can be tough on service members and their families. That can also make it especially difficult for a military spouse to hold down a job.

Federal lawmakers introduced a bipartisan plan to help.

“Sometimes you think it’s not worth the effort. We are only going to be here for a year, so am I going to try to find a job for a year?” said Jenna Lang, a spouse to a military member.

Lang is not alone in her employment concerns.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said there is proof that reassignments have a negative impact on military spouses.

“The unemployment rate for military spouses is between three to five times the national average,” he said.

Kaine and a group of federal lawmakers believe that the Military Spouse Employment Act of 2018 can reduce that number by increasing job opportunities.

“Some direct hiring authority so that the federal government would be able to hire military spouses in an expedited way that would help them,” Kaine said.

The proposed bill would also improve access to continuing education programs transition and employment resources for military spouses.

The bill also requires the Department of Defense to help cover costs for re-certifying professional licenses like teaching credentials.

Supporters say passing this legislation through Congress would make it easier for military spouses to land jobs.

Lang says employers play a key role, too.

“Maybe when they have two interviewees they’ll won’t think ‘Oh, the military spouse is only going here two years. I don’t want to hire them,'” Lang said.