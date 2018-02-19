Boardman and Canfield well-represented in Canton for State Swimming & Diving Tournament

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Boardman and Canfield boys swim teams will be well-represented this weekend at the OHSAA State Tournament in Canton. Overall, 11 swimmers and divers from the Valley will compete for a spot on the podium at the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

In Division One, Boardman is the only local school to qualify.

Senior Kyle Kimerer will compete in the 200 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Butterfly, 200 Yard Medley Relay, and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Senior Callen Aulizia will compete in the 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Medley Relay, and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Sophomore Matthew DunLany will compete in the 100 Yard Butterfly, 200 Yard Medley Relay, and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Sophomore Noah Basista will complete in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, 200 Yard Medley Relay, and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

The Spartans are seeded 3rd in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, and 5th in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

In Division II, Canfield will send 5 competitors to Canton this week, while Howland will be represented by one freshman.

Canfield Senior Kamran Sarac will compete in the 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Butterfly, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Senior Cullen Brady will compete in the 100 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Junior Jason Paris will compete in the 50 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Junior Bobby Kutsch will compete in both relay events, the 200 and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

The Cardinals will also send the area’s only diver to Canton. Senior Zac Sine will compete on Wednesday in the Division II Diving competition.

Howland freshman Jared Mindek will compete 100 Yard Breaststroke.

West Branch sophomore Jamyson Robb will the area’s only female competitor in Canton this week. She will swim in both both the Division II 200 Yard IM, and 100 Yard Breaststroke.

The OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Tournament will begin Wednesday, February 21st, and run through Saturday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.