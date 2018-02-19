Cardie Tillery-McKinney Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 26 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Boulevard, for Minister Cardie Tillery-McKinney, 69, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Monday, February 19, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Minister McKinney was born August 22, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Marcellus and Alice Jones Tillery.

She was educated in the Youngstown City School system and was a 1966 graduate of The Rayen School. She attended Youngstown State University and the Sure Foundation Theological Institute, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in christian studies.

Cardie was baptized in January of 1959 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Henry J. Pippens.

She was a member of Tabernacle’s Senior Usher, Citation and Sunday School ministries. She was a former trustee, choir and willing workers member.

She had been employed with Youngstown City Schools for over 30 years, retiring in 2012.

She was a former member of the AFSCME union.

She enjoyed bowling, soap opera and traveling.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace four loving children, Cortney O. (Jacqueline) McKinney of Campbell, Marcellus N., Ayanna and Angelique McKinney, all of Youngstown; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Rev. Claude Tillery of Columbus, Romey Tillery of Youngstown and Tony Tillery of Tampa, Florida and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcella Phillips.

Friends may call Monday, February 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.