YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its new ice performance to Youngstown.

Cirque Du Soleil presents “Crystal,” the first of its kind on-ice performance, combining skating and aerobatics.

The show will be at the Covelli Centre from June 27 to July 1.

Pre-sale tickets are available only through Ticketmaster’s website.

Tickets range from $39 to $140.

They can be purchased from February 21 to March 1.