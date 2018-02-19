Clarice E. Davies Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Clarice E. Davies, 87, passed away peacefully at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born in Canton, Ohio on February 8, 1931 the daughter of Clarence E. and Ruth Lucille (Wright) Volkert, Sr.

Many years ago she worked at the Coconut Grove Restaurant and was a press operator at Niles Manufacturing where she retired in 1990.

She attended the Niles First Christian Church.

Clarice loved to cook for her family, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles and collecting Strawberry Shortcake dolls. She especially enjoyed her time with her daughter, Cora, going on trips to dinner and the movies.

Clarice is survived by four children, Cora Jo Williamson of Warren, William K. Clark of Niles, Robin Lee Clark of Boardman and John Henry (Cynthia) Davies, Sr. of Niles; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and special friend, Elly Konsol of Howland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Davies whom she married on May 28, 1958 and who died on November 27, 1971; a son, Daniel A. Davies; two brothers, Clarence E. Volkert, Jr. and Charles Edward Volkert; grandson, Charles P. Davies; stepfather, Henry Hayes Ritenour and stepmother, Mary Volkert.

Calling hours will be Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Friday, February 23, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Chris Stark of the First Christian Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Greenhaven Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

