Corinne “Connie” Bartholomew (Woodward) Sanker Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Corinne “Connie” Bartholomew Sanker of Mercer, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Monday, February 19, 2018 at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness. She was 96.

Connie was born April 15, 1921 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Ethel (Gift) Woodward.

She moved to Mercer, Pennsylvania after marrying Samuel W. (Jack) Bartholomew on July 27, 1937. They met while he was in the Civil Conservation Corps (CCC) in Waynesboro.

After relocating to the Mercer area, she became a hardworking farm wife while raising a family.

Connie was a 50+ year member of Unity Presbyterian Church, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

In her younger years, Connie enjoyed camping, traveling and making crafts that are treasured by her family. She wintered in Florida for 19 years.

She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and enjoyed many activities with her family.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Evelyn Golubic and Doris Bruner. Her first husband, Samuel W. (Jack) Bartholomew, died on May 27, 1982 and their infant daughter, Joan Marie, died November 21, 1941. Her second husband, Henry A. Sanker, whom she married November 19, 1991, died on April 28, 1993.

She is survived by her five sons, Robert E. (Joanne) Bartholomew, Venice, Florida, Charles H. (Pat) Bartholomew of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Samuel L. (Sandra) Bartholomew, Punta Gorda, Florida, Timothy W. (Diana) Bartholomew, Mercer and Jeffery A. (Sarah) Bartholomew, Goleta, California; a stepdaughter, Beverly Bohach (Mrs. Paul) and stepson, Henry F. Sanker. She leaves also 12 grandchildren, Dr. Cynthia Bartholomew, Charlotte, North Carolina, Vicki (James) Houston, Charleston, South Carolina, Douglas (Anna) Bartholomew, Hartville, Ohio, Joseph (Lori) Bartholomew, Fredricksburg, Virginia, Oliver (Karen) Bartholomew, Etters, Pennsylvania, Adam Bartholomew, Mercer, Pennsylvania, Jennifer (Christian) Elliott, Orlando, Florida, Jeffrey Bartholomew, Gainesville, Florida, Kristy (Jeff) McNeish. New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, Scott (Jamie) Bartholomew, Mercer, Jacob Bartholomew and Alec Bartholomew, Goleta, California; two stepgrandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Connie earned her GED and her licensed practical nursing certificate (LPN) in 1970 from the Mercer County Vo Tech, now Mercer County Career Center, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She worked for many years as an LPN at the former Mercer County Home, now known as Avalon Springs, Mercer and also as a private duty LPN in the Mercer area. Prior to that she worked as a waitress at Ward’s Soda Shop, Hickory, Pennsylvania.

Connie had a long history of giving to family, friends and neighbors without expecting anything in return. She will be deeply missed for her loving patience and caring nature.

Friends may call Wednesday, February 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Friends are welcome to gather at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1871 Mercer West Middlesex Road, Mercer, Pennsylvania 16137 on Thursday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. to the time of funeral services at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to Unity Presbyterian Church or Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, in memory of Connie.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service.