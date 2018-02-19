Donald L. Phillips Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donald L. Phillips, 87, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Don was born June 13, 1930 in Charlestown to Floyd and Audrey (Bradfield) Phillips.

On June 27, 1951, Don was united in marriage to the former R. Charlotte Hopkins who preceded in him death on June 15, 1998.

Don spent his 45-year career at Thomas Steel retiring in 1995.

An avid sports fan, Don enjoyed cheering for Cleveland Browns and Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed traveling with frequent trips to Florida and camping.

Visitation for Don will be on Friday, February 23, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland where funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon.

Don is survived by his children, Mary Jo Phillips of Cortland, Susan (Tony) Sampedro of Beloit, Larry (Dona Mae) Phillips of Cortland, Steve (Lisa) Phillips of Diamond, Debbie (Mike) Smith of Kinsman and Tim Phillips of Beloit; his grandchildren, Lora (Ken) Dobay, David Phillips, Shawn Smith, Justin (Ashley) Griffin and Sarah Griffin; five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Margaret Clay, Marjorie (Doug) King and Barbara (Daniel) McCarthy as well as many other family members.

Besides his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Myrtle Joseph, Jean Goss and Gladys Allen and his brothers, Arthur, Ralph, Floyd and Charles Phillips.

