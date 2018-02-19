Eileen R. Zarecky Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Eileen R. Zarecky, age 86, formerly of Columbia Avenue, Greenville, passed away Monday evening, February 19, 2018 in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

She was born in Greenville on November 6, 1931 to Edward and Ethel (Ruffing) Cooper.

She graduated from St. Michael’s High School and from the Spencer Hospital School of Nursing.

She was employed for a short time as a nurse at Spencer Hospital and at Greenville Hospital, before becoming a full time homemaker, where she devoted herself to her husband, children and grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and had been active in past years with the Greenville VFW Auxiliary Post #3374.

On August 20, 1961 she married Jospeph J. Zarecky, he passed away on August 18, 2008.

Eileen is survived by a daughter, Erica M. Kiser and her husband, Edward of Greenville; a son, Marc J. Zarecky of W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Joseph Kiser and his fiancée, Ashley and Eric Kiser; four stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 23, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. V. David Foradori, officiating Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Springs Place, 745 Greenville Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.