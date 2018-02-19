Eilleen M. Kohler Obituary

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Eilleen M. Kohler, 96, of Mecca Township, passed away peacefully Monday, February 19, 2018 at Cortland Healthcare Center.

She was born August 12, 1921 in Salamanca, New York, the daughter of Phillip and Gladys (Higgins) Kohler, moving to Ohio in 1931.

A World War II “Rosie the Riveter”, Eilleen worked at Packard Electric in the 1940’s and later tended bar at Lefty and Jim’s in Warren.

She enjoyed her vegetable garden and had cut her grass and weeded her garden well into her 90’s.

She is sadly missed by her niece, Joyce Strong of Mecca.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a daughter, Charlene Provosnik; a sister, Lucille V. Bright and a brother, Eugene F. Kohler.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

