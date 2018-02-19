Elva Ann Berkey Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be a memorial service on Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Elva Ann Berkey, 89, of Canfield who died early Monday morning, February 19, at her residence.

Elva was born April 13, 1928 in Warren, a daughter of the late Albert and Mildred Biery Mack and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a homemaker and a member of Old North Baptist Church where she had served as a deacon.

Her first husband, Paul Handwork, Sr. whom she married in 1948, died in 1963. Her second husband, D. Eugene Berkey, whom she married September 11, 1970, died December 2, 1982.

She leaves two sons, Paul (Kathy) Handwork, Jr. and Timothy R. (Debbie) Handwork both of Canfield; six grandchildren, Tina, Paul III, Walter, Christopher, Justin, Halla Noelle and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husbands, Elva was preceded in death by a son, Robert P. Berkey; a sister, Eleanor Handwork and her twin brother, Roy Mack.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 25 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.