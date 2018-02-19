Former Youngstown State football player now trustee

Michael Peterson played defense for YSU from 1984 to 1987 -- the last two years under Jim Tressel

Michael Peterson, Youngstown State trustee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown State football player has been named the newest university trustee.

Michael Peterson, of Massillon, has been appointed to the board by Governor John Kasich. He replaces Sam Grooms, who resigned.

Peterson is the director of investigations and security for Goodyear.

After graduating from Warren Western Reserve, he played defense from 1984 to 1987 — the last two years under Jim Tressel.

His two brothers also played at YSU and last year, they created a scholarship after their father, Lambert Peterson.

