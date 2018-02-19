Giant pothole on I-680 flattens at least eight tires Monday night

The pothole on I-680 North just before the Indianola exit is catching drivers by surprise

Pothole on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least eight vehicles have gotten a flat tire Monday night from one giant pothole on Interstate 680.

Just before 7 p.m., a WKBN viewer let us know about the pothole on I-680 North, just before the Indianola exit.

The darkness is making it tougher for drivers to see what’s coming.

One driver hit the pothole, got home and realized her tire had gone flat. She also had a bent rim and two missing hubcaps.

She said several cars were pulled over just past the pothole, changing flat tires.

“I was driving down the highway and then I hit the pothole, and I could tell my tire popped,” said Taylor Hartle, another driver. “I pulled over on the side and thought it was just my luck, and I saw like, six other cars pull over right after me.”

Police showed up to make sure drivers were able to change their tires safely. At last check, they said a total of eight vehicles pulled over to fix flats.

WKBN called the Ohio Department of Transportation to find out what crews were doing about the pothole, but they said they hadn’t heard about it.

ODOT arrived just after 9 p.m. to fix it.

