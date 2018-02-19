Girard crime activity: Man says 2 armed robbers took wallet, coat

Monday, Feb. 12

3:50 p.m. – 700 block of E. Prospect St., police said someone called Prospect Elementary School, saying, “This is a bomb threat.” Police said a search of the building found no threats.

8:55 p.m. – 400 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called to Trumbull Party Mart for an argument between the owner and an employee. The owner said he believed that the employee had been stealing money from the cash register, which has come up short on multiple occasions. He said surveillance video showed the employee acting suspiciously around the cash drawer. The suspect denied the allegations.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

5:15 p.m. – 100 block of Cheyenne Dr., a man reported that he moved from Girard to Texas in October of 2017. He hired a relocation company to move his belongings to his new place, but the items never got to his house. He said attempts to contact the company have failed, and his insurance company recommended he file a police report.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

12:29 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Highland Ave., reported theft of a mountain bike.

Thursday, Feb. 15

2:02 p.m. – 300 block of Plymouth Ave. SE, a man reported that a board was pried off of a window to his garage. It didn’t look like anyone went inside of the garage and no property was missing.

11:46 p.m. – E. Wilson Ave. near S. Elruth Ave., a man reported being robbed by a man and a woman while sitting at a stop sign. Police said the man wasn’t sure if he was at the intersection of E. Wilson and S. Highland avenues or E. Wilson and S. Elruth avenues. He told police he was adjusting the radio in his vehicle when the man and woman came up to him. He said the man pressed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun against the front driver’s side window and ordered him to give him his wallet and coat. He described them as a thin black man and woman in their early 20s, both wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. He said the man was not quite 6′ tall, while the woman was about 5’5″. Police noted that a similar robbery happened on Youngstown’s north side around midnight involving robbers of a similar description.

Friday, Feb. 16

10:29 p.m. – 200 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called to a home after a neighbor reported hearing what sounded like a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman. Police said when they arrived, the woman was crying and said the suspect jumped out of a back window. An officer chased the suspect, but was unable to find him. The woman said he threw her on the bed and held her down by the chest and neck after she accidentally hit him in the face.

Saturday, Feb. 17

2:57 a.m. – E. Liberty St. and St. Clair Ave., Charshell Diamond Lenay Tensley, arrested on a warrant for a larceny charge out of Boardman.

Sunday, Feb. 18

10:02 p.m. – 100 block of W. Second St., a man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after a reported overdose. Police said a woman and her three-year-old daughter found him downstairs in the home, vomiting and disoriented. Police said the suspect struggled with first responders who were trying to treat him with naloxone, and he had to be held down. When asked what he used, a witness told police he used “dog food.” Police said the man told them “dog food” was heroin. Police said he also had marijuana in his pocket.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

