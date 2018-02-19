Glen F. Whitaker, Sr. Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Glen F. Whitaker, Sr., 70, died Monday afternoon, February 19, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born December 5, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Ernest and Marie McClung Whitaker and moved to the area in 1973 coming from Baltimore.

Glen was a truck driver for Leaseway Transportation, formerly Anchor Motor Freight for 38 years.

He was a member of the Trumbull Moose Lodge No. 186 in Warren, Ohio.

He leaves his mother, Marie McClung of Baltimore; his wife, the former Diane M. MacFee, whom he married July 31, 1993; a son, Glen F. Whitaker, Jr. of Austintown; a stepson, Scott (Michelle) Salisbury of Saratoga, New York; two stepdaughters, Noelle (Stephen) Rush of Woodbridge, Virginia and Jackie (Michael Jesenski) Salisbury of Middle Grove, New York; a brother, Ernie (Debbie) Whitaker of Longs, South Carolina; a sister, Judy Numbers of Baltimore; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Glen was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Paula Whitaker.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.