Henry Cayson, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Henry Cayson, Jr., 91, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Monday, February 19, 2018 at home.

He was born May 17, 1926 in Warren, the son of Henry, Sr. and Edna (Hubbard) Cayson and had lived in the area all his life.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Henry worked in several brick factories.

He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and watching TV.

He is sadly missed by his two daughters, Dianne M. and Cynthia J. Cayson, both of Warren; five grandchildren, Sherman Williams, Kevin and Stacy D. Code, Kareem K. Johnson and Kietsa R. Harvey; 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Clara (Hollis) Cayson, whom he married June 14, 1947 and who died September 24, 2005; a grandson, Lawrence Code, Jr.; a sister, Essie M. Dean and two brothers, James Gross and Ezra Cayson, Sr.

Services are pending and being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.