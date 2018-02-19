How much noise is too much? See what it’s like around you

If you are reading this on the WKBN app, click here for all videos.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results of a study from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows what noise pollution looks like and how it impacts communities.

The study looked at highway and airport noise across the United States and mapped out the areas impacted. It found close to 800,000 people live in places with a daily highway noise level of 70 decibels or higher. That’s equal to a vacuum cleaner running every minute, every day for their entire lives.

Constant loud noises can impact hearing. Dr. Susan Herr, with the Centers for Hearing Care, said the best thing to do if you live in an area with a lot of noise is get a basic hearing test.

Noise exposure is one of the easiest types of hearing loss to prevent. It’s cumulative over a period of time, rather than sudden from an extreme noise like a firework or gunshot.

Herr said common noises from the workplace or recreational noises like those from motorcycles, dirt bikes and four wheelers, among others, can have an impact.

“Exposure over that 86 decibel level over a period of time will start to have a negative effect on your hearing,” Herr said.

Several studies have linked road and airport noise exposure to higher blood pressure and heart disease. Airplane noise is also linked to poor learning among kids.

Noise walls on interstates can be erected, but there are criteria that need to be met in order to have them installed. The first is that a road construction project must be in the works that would be adding a lane to the highway; the second is that the homes that would be impacted by the noise must have been built before the widening project. The wall would also have to reasonable or feasible, which would be determined by the Department of Transportation.

“What reasonable means is that we have to look at the noise levels on the roadway? Is there enough noise out there to truly justify a noise wall? And we also look at, through modeling of course, that if we put up a noise wall how much would the noise decrease,” said Brent Kovacs, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Kovacs says for a wall to feasible, it must impact several homes.