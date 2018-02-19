Man hit and killed while crossing street in Sharon

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital and later declared dead after being hit by a car while crossing W. Connelly Blvd. on Saturday, shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say Leo White, 80, of Sharon was crossing the road within a crosswalk when he was hit by a Chrysler Town and Country. White was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office reported on Sunday morning around 8 a.m. that he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit White was 43-year-old Timothy Kjera of Sharon.

Kjera said he did not see White walking. Police say there was no alcohol involved but that Kjera did have a suspended Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Kjera is expected to be charged with accidents involving death while not properly licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks.

