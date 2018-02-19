Marjorie Cora (Davis) Wiczen Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Marjorie Cora (Davis) Wiczen, age 81, of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, February 19, 2018 at the Burton Health Care Center in Burton, Ohio.

She was born on February 26, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Lloyd Davis and Lillian T. (Evans) Davis.

Marjorie received her formal education from North Jackson High School and graduated in 1954.

After high school she met and married William J. Wiczen, Sr. on November 12, 1955. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage together until he passed away on March 16, 2003.

She was a resident of Braceville most of her life and was a member of the Braceville United Methodist Church.

Marjorie loved painting, playing the piano, canning things from her garden, crocheting, quilting, singing in the church choir and going to the beach and ocean.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; one son, Matthew Wiczen and one sister, Lois Moore.

Marjorie is survived by one daughter, Sandra Strock of Braceville; three sons, William (Patti) Wiczen, Jr. of Akron, Ohio, Thomas (Tracy) Wiczen of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and Brian (Sarah) Wiczen of Garrettsville, Ohio; one sister, Shirley (Dan) King of Lordstown, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, March 2, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joan Purnell officiating.

Marjorie will be laid to rest beside her husband, William, at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Marjorie C. Wiczen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.