Mark Michael Bestic Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 24 at First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown, for Mark Michael Bestic, 67, who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Mark was born March 18, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Edward and Betty Jean (Cuprik) Bestic.

Upon graduation from East High School in 1968, Mark enrolled and attended Westminster College on a football scholarship.

Afterwards, he joined the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic in 1972. While serving in the U.S. Navy, he was very proud to have been part of the recovery of the Apollo 17 and Skylab 1 Astronauts.

On November 28, 1980, he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Bestic. Together they raised three incredible sons.

Mark worked for 31 years for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities as Production Manager. During his work, he formed lasting friendships not only with his colleagues but clients as well.

His hobbies included gardening, preparing gourmet meals for his family and friends and watching movies. Music was very important to Mark. Whether in his truck, on the porch or in the house, he always had music playing. On most summer evenings you could find him outside chatting with family and friends, enjoying patio drinks and listening to the greatest “whamma jamma boogie woogie rock-and-roll band of all time”, The J. Geils Band. Mark was an avid sports fan. He rooted for the Buckeyes, Steelers and recently watched his Cleveland Indians play in the 2016 World Series. Not only did he enjoy watching sports but also participated. In his younger days he played football at East High School and received a scholarship to play at Westminster College. He also played in mixed softball leagues, coached his son’s baseball teams and could often times be found playing golf. Mark loved travelling to the Outer Banks with his family and beach buddies. He spent most of those days on the porch enjoying the beachfront view. Other days, he would attempt to fish. It was commonly a futile effort, as he was never able to catch one, a skill that has passed on to his sons, Michael, Mark and Matthew.

He always had a hat on his head, a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes and a quick witted story to tell.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Betty Jean Bestic; wife, the former Barbara Jean (Nelson) Bestic; sons, Mark (fiancée, Lauren and her daughter, Gabriella) of Boardman, Matthew of Columbus and Michael of Cleveland; brother, James (Patty) Bestic of Campbell and sister-in-law, Patricia Bestic of Lowellville. Mark also leaves countless family and friends who will miss his presence and humor.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his brother, Jeff and a nephew, Zachary.

The Bestic family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, February 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cleveland Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland OH 44106.

