Mary M. Hadden Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary M. Hadden, 95, of Warren, died Monday, February 19, 2018, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born September 27, 1922, in Lake County, a daughter of the late Karl Nims, Sr. and the late Marjorie L. Olds.

On April 4, 1946, she married Clair E. Hadden, Sr. and they spent the next 43 years together, until his passing in 1989.

She was a graduate of Colebrook High School. Mary graduated from Glenville Nursing school as a Registered Nurse, which she was very proud of.

Mary continued as a nurse at Glenville Hospital and also Windsor Nursing Home in Windsor.

Mary attended Colebrook Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, planting flowers and caring for anyone around her. She spent most of her life caring for her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mary M. (John E.) Copenhaver of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair E. Hadden, Sr.; her parents; sons, Clair E., Jr. and Thomas L. Hadden; brother, Karl Nims, Jr.; sister, Louise Bezzeg; stepbrother, Marion Nims and stepsister, Patsy Maxwell.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no service at this time and she will be cremated.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Fairhaven Foundation, 45 North Road, Niles, OH 44446, in her memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.