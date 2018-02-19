New Castle police investigate social media threat involving school

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police investigated a potential threat after social media postings were reported in connection to a school in Lawrence County.

According to police, the threats were made on Feb. 17 in a group chat by a 17-year-old male using an alias.

Officers tracked down the teen to his house and interviewed him. Although the teen did make comments about having weapons, police did not find any firearms in the house, and his parents told officers they did not have any guns.

The teen was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a mental health evaluation as a precaution.

The New Castle Police Department did not name any specific school in a media release about the incident.

Investigators will follow up on the case and said there is no credible threat to any school in the county, according to the media release.

The NCPD would like to remind all individuals that tips of any threats can be made to the tip line at www.newcastlepd.com (can be anonymous) or by calling 724-656-9300 (non-emergency number).