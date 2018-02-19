New chance to win a home in Youngstown

Tickets are being sold until March 1, and the raffle drawing will take place on March 2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Small Village Property Inc. is giving local residents a chance to win a freshly renovated house on the south side of Youngstown through a raffle.

911 Pasadena Ave. is the address of the home to be given away.

It is a three bedroom, one and a half bathroom, one story home. The basement is finished, it has a new roof, new furnace and new siding.

The tickets are being sold for $50.00 a piece or three for $125. There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased, however, only 1,000 tickets are available and once those tickets are sold there will be no more.

There are no taxes or liens owed on the house and there are no additional fees for the home once a winner is chosen. The initial $50 ticket fee will go toward the filing fee.

Siddiq Salahuddin said so far over 100 tickets have been sold. A minimum of 500 tickets must be sold for the house to be raffled off, otherwise, the proceeds of the tickets that were sold will be split through a 50-50 raffle, half going to a winner and half going to the “Fresh Start Program.”

Salahuddin is the president of the non-profit organization “Fresh Start Program.” He said all proceeds from the house raffle will be donated to this program, which was created to provide support and treatment services to individuals returning home from incarceration.

Tickets are being sold until March 1, and Salahuddin said the raffle drawing will take place on March 2. The drawing is set to be aired live via social media.

Tickets can be purchased at any of these local businesses:

  • Small Village Property, 2311 South Ave. Youngstown Ohio
  • Kingly Hand Wash and Wax, Julius Oliver, 330-881-7530
  • Excaliber Grooming Lounge, Southern Park Mall
  • Johnson Tax Service, Sparkle Martin, 330-233-0270
  • All-N-One Beauty, Nacole Coco Boykin, 330-559-4323
  • Savo’ Bar and Grille, Gina Guliet, 330-781-5425
  • Martha’s Blvd., Keith or Cammie, 330-707-4330
  • Starting Line Up Barbershop, Jerome Franklin, 330-781-0115

