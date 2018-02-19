Paul Vincent Zorens Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Paul Vincent Zorens, 80, of West Edison Avenue, died Monday, February 19, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born May 2, 1937 in New Castle, a son of the late Charles and Vergy (Thompson) Zorens.

He was married to the late Patricia Mae (Boren) Zorens who died January 7, 2017.

Mr. Zorens was a milkman for 18 years and then worked as a dishwasher at East Wind Restaurant for 22 years.

He loved taking care of his wife till her passing and walking his dogs, Missy and Sassy.

He is survived by four children, Cindy Chambers of Texas, Debbie Zorens of New Castle, Terrie Quear of New Castle and David Zorens of New Castle; one brother, Dick Zorens of New Castle; three sisters, Virginia Markle of New Castle, Ruth Pennell of New Castle and Thelma Dearfield of Florida; ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Vince Zorens; three brothers, Charles, Alfred and Jonny Zorens; one sister, Mary Wallwork and one granddaughter.

Friends will be received at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dennis Bupp will be officiating.

