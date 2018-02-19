Police: Mohawk High School student arrested after shooting threat

Staff at Mohawk High School requested a police investigation after discovering the threat online

BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) – A 14-year-old Mohawk High School student was arrested on Monday after Pennsylvania State Police say he threatened to “shoot up” his school on social media.

Staff at the school requested a police investigation after discovering the threat online.

The Saturday post showed the student holding what appeared to be a deer rifle, police said. The picture’s caption said the student and two others were “gonna shoot up the school,” according to a police report.

Police determined that the 14-year-old was the only one involved, and the other two students mentioned didn’t know about the post until afterward.

The teen is facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Investigators say there is no threat at this time.

