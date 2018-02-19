Police say woman escaped from hospital, captured in Youngstown

According to a police report, Samantha Wayne, 32, was being released from the hospital when she called a man to pick her up

By Published:
Samantha Wayne

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A woman who had a police hold on her for drug possession and driving under the influence escaped from Sanit Elizabeth Hospital, according to Youngstown police.

According to a police report, Samantha Wayne, 32, was being released from the hospital when she called Raul Magallon to pick her up.

Police stopped Magallon’s car on E. Woodland Avenue and arrested Wayne. Magallon told police that he did not know there was a police hold on Wayne when she called him to pick her up, the report stated.

Police discovered that Magallon had a suspended license and seven current suspensions, with the most recent being a child support suspension from November 2014, and that he had an active warrant out of Campbell for a traffic offense. Magallon was issued a citation and turned over to Campbell police.

Wayne was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of drug possession and driving under the influence. She is also facing an additional charge of escape.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s