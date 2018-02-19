Ralph F. Timmins Obituary

February 19, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – Ralph F. Timmins, age 98, died at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Essex I of Salem.

He was born on June 1,1919.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.