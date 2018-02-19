Record highs for your Tuesday

SEE THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE

The risk for showers will taper off tonight with pockets of fog possible. Temperatures will climb into the 60s by morning.

Warming up into the low 70s Tuesday! The record high is 65° set in 2016. Look for clouds to break up with some sun into the afternoon with the warm temperatures.

The risk for showers returns Wednesday night and through the end of the week into the weekend. Rainfall will add through the week with more than an inch possible. Temperatures will remain mild and above normal.

SEE THE LATEST 7 DAY OUTLOOK HOUR BY HOUR HERE