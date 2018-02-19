Richard D. Takach Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home celebrated by Father Swierz for Richard D. Takach, 73, who passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Richard was born September 3, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Mary Takach.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his Goddaughter, Miracle (Mario) Petrino and his special friends, Mick and Sandy Mraz.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah and his beloved dog, Keno.

Richard’s family would like to extend a thank you to the medical staff at Caprice Nursing Home for helping him during his time of need.

The family has entrusted Richard’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends on Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. prior to the service which begins at 1:30 p.m.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 21 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.