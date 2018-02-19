Ruth (Rublack) Elko Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Ruth Elko, age 91, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Monday, February 19, 2018.

She was born on December 28, 1926 to Anna and Kurt Rublack in Berlin, Germany.

Ruth came to the United States in 1947 where she met and married George Elko. They raised their family in New Jersey and following their retirements moved to Columbiana, Ohio in 1993. She truly enjoyed life on Arrowhead Bay.

Ruth was known for her elegant dinner parties and flair for entertaining. She also enjoyed her many trips to locations around the world. She was a loving and devoted mother and friend and was always willing to help others.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her twin sister, Eva and husband, George.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Georgann (Timothy) Smigiel; son, Brian Elko; five grandchildren, Spencer Smigiel, Dana (Mike) Deramo, Greg (Katie) Smigiel, Alyssa Smigiel, Brandon Elko and eight great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to express out gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their exceptional care and a special thanks to Zina, Lesley, Sam, Carrie, Joanne, Lynne and the on-call nurses and social workers at Hospice.

Also a special thanks to her closest friends, John Fritz and David Rhodes for their friendship and support over the years.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Hospice of the Valley or a charity of their choice.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.