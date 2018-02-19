Samantha Blaire Corson Obituary

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Samantha Blaire Corson, age 25, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 19, 2018 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on March 1, 1992 in Ashtabula, Ohio a daughter of Jennifer Renee (Hindle) Rozman and Mark Anthony Jordan, Sr.

Samantha was a 2010 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and attended Kent State University.

For the past nine years Samantha has worked in the bakery and deli at Andover Sparkle Market.

She is a member of the First Church of God in Cherry Valley.

On June 9, 2012 she married Jonathan Carey Corson.

Samantha enjoyed painting and cooking. She had a love for life and animals and loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Samantha is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carol and Edgar Hindle and paternal grandpa, James Jordan.

Survivors include her husband of five years, Jonathan C. Corson of Wayne Township, Ohio; her mom and stepdad, Jennifer R. (Michael) Rozman of Orwell, Ohio; her dad, Mark A. Jordan, Sr. of Andover, Ohio; mother-in-law, Rose (Christopher) Lewis of Andover, Ohio; father-in-law, Steven (Paula) Corson of Cherry Valley, Ohio; two sisters, Sabrina B. Jordan of Roaming Shores, Ohio and Charissa Rozman of Winchester, Kentucky; five brothers, Joshua J. (Stephanie) Jordan of Jefferson, Ohio; Mark A. (Pam) Jordan, Jr. of Andover, Ohio; Curtis G. (Jade) Jordan of Andover, Ohio, Austin S. Rozman of Vero Beach, Florida and Pfc. Michael Rozman USMC Okinawa, Japan; paternal grandma, Bonnie F. Gala is of North Port, Florida; maternal grandma-in-law, Dorothy Michalske; paternal grandparents-in-law, William and Mary Jane Corson and 25 nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Rocky Glenn Cemetery in Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

