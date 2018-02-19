Seventh District Court of Appeals looking to fill vacancy

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Seventh District Court of Appeals is accepting applications following the appointment of Judge Mary DeGenaro to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Mahoning County Republican Party was asked to begin a screening process in order to fill the unexpired term on the court of appeals.

Those interested in the position are asked to request a copy of the application packet by contacting the Republican Party office at 330-629-7006. Documents will then be sent out through email for the candidate to fill out and submit along with a letter of interest in the appointment, a current resume, writing samples, references and a letter of recommendation.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 2, 2018.

After the deadline, candidates will meet with the screening committee, at which point the names of at least three candidates will be forwarded to Governor John Kasich for consideration.

Governor Kasich will decided the final appointment and will look for qualities such as superior legal skills and expertise, impeccable personal and professional integrity, and appropriate judicial temperament and approach.

Documents may be mailed to Mahoning County Republican Party, P.O. Box 9012, Youngstown, Ohio 44513, or delivered to the party office at 8381 Market St. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

