Suspect in Warren bathroom recordings arrested in North Carolina

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who police believe was secretly recording people using the bathroom at a Warren tire shop was arrested on unrelated charges 487 miles away.

Detectives believe that seven people were unknowingly being recorded while using the restroom at Bones Tires. The crime was reported in December.

Although Everett Clay hasn’t been charged in connection with investigation yet, one of the victims is relieved that he is in custody.

“When they called me and told me that they had him, I was extremely excited,” said Talema, a victim.

The 55-year-old suspect is in the Iredell County Detention Center in North Carolina, accused of having a stolen vehicle.

The truck belonged to Talema, who said he took off in it not long after her family confronted him about a discovery they made inside the restroom at Bones Tires.

They reported finding a cell phone with a video that they say shows him setting up a recording with a view of people using the toilet.

“Anybody running around like that, I consider that an animal,” Talema said.

Talema, her young daughter and several other family members were unknowing victims of the secret bathroom recordings.

She said she was both mad and hurt when she found out because Everett was a close family friend.

Now that Everett is in custody, Talema hopes that justice will soon work its way through the courts.

“I’m hoping that they bring him back here, and proper charges are filed, and he’s put away, because, I mean, at this point, since my 4-year-old is on there, that’s child pornography,” she said.

Detective Nick Carney, the lead investigator on the case, said Warren police are working with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to analyze the evidence they’ve gathered so they can charge Everett.