Thomas A. “Tom” Mozzy, Jr. Obituary

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Thomas A. Mozzy, Jr., 46, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 19, 2018, at his home.

Tom was born November 12, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of Thomas A. Mozzy, Sr. and Ruth Theil Mozzy.

He was a 1990 graduate of Struthers High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Tom attended New Castle School of Trades for a time and he had a passion for carpentry and construction work.

He owned Valley Fence & Deck a few years ago and was currently the Co-Owner and Operator of Brier Hill Pizza & Wings on 5th Street in Struthers.

He was a member of the Mahoning Valley Sportsmen’s Club and he enjoyed fishing, boating and shooting. He loved cooking, grilling and barbequing for family and friends and he enjoyed karate lessons with his son. Tom also collected antiques, including old radios, newspapers, coins, seashells and Lionel trains. He enjoyed the music of Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash and he loved the time he spent with his family.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Youngstown.

Tom leaves his wife, Heidi A. Mashiska Mozzy, whom he married May 16, 2009; his daughter, Abbie Lynne Mozzy (fiancé, David Alan Bosak) of Poland; his son, Thomas A. Mozzy III at home; his parents, Tom Mozzy, Sr. of Millersburg and Ruth of Poland; two sisters, Bonnie (Marc) Len of Poland and Marie (Roy) Rothrauff of Struthers; his aunt, Mary Ann Sayavich; uncles, Joseph Mozzy and Fred (Debbie) Mozzy; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandy and Rick Mashiska; a brother-in-law, Rick (Shareece) Mashiska; several nieces, nephews and many extended family members.

Tom was adored and loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tom’s family.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Tom’s family.