Thomas W. Miller Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Thomas W. Miller, age 77, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born February 28, 1940 in Salem, the son of the late Clyde E. and Esther (Vincent) Miller.

Thomas worked for 33 years at G.D. Edgerton & Son and was the owner/operator of the company for the past 23 years.

He was the minister of the New Alexander Christian Church for 40 years, retiring in 2007.

Thomas was a member of the Phillips Christian Church, S.A.A.R.A. Ham Radio Club, Salem Jubilee Chorus, a 1958 graduate of Leetonia High School and a 1962 graduate of Kentucky Christian College.

Survivors include his wife, Linda J. (Bragg) Miller, whom he married August 5, 1961; three daughters, J. Lyn (Tony) Bellassai of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Carrie S. (Brian) Booth of Beloit and Belinda (Shawn) Gentile of Alliance; eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Besides his parents; an infant daughter, Sarah; two sisters, Janet L. Miller and Dorothy I. Miller preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Phillips Christian Church with Pastor Robert Laughlin, Pastor Sheldon Cosma and Pastor Bill Kelly officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 23 at the church prior to services.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

In honor of Tom Miller, the family requests that people perform a random act of kindness.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.