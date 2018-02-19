Video: Tracking a breezy and rainy afternoon

Check the weather video above as the rain is tracked through tonight.

This week is going to be a warm one. We are tracking above-average temperatures every single day. On top of that, there is the potential for more localized flooding with round after round of rain.

TEMPERATURES

Our average high for this time of year is 37 degrees. The coolest high temperature we will see this week will be on Wednesday with temperatures still reaching the 40’s. By Tuesday we will have highs in the 70s — over 30 degrees above normal, breaking a record high of 65 degrees, set back in 2016.

RAIN

Every day this week we are expecting rain. This is a problem for flood-prone areas.

On Monday we could receive an additional half to three quarters inch of rain. After an isolated shower on Tuesday, the next round of rain will bring another quarter inch on Wednesday.

There is even the chance for more moderate to heavy showers next weekend.

Flooding is a potential threat for this week and will be monitored closely.