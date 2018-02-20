Annie Ruth Kirk Ritchie Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Annie Ruth Kirk Ritchie, 91, of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born February 21, 1926, in Chambers County, Alabama, the daughter of Jim Kirk and Fannie Mae (Foreman) Ratchford.

She attended Chambers County High School before taking up residence in Opelika, Alabama.

In 1951, she married Robert J. Ritchie in Phenix City, Alabama. Afterward, she and her husband moved to Erie, Pennsylvania, prior to moving to Warren, Ohio in 1953.

In 1983, with 27 years of service, Ruth retired from Packard Electric as a quality control inspector. She was also a cook for Dr. Miller.

She attended York Avenue Church of God at 872 York Avenue SW in Warren. There, she was a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, chairman of the financial committee, treasurer of Sunday school, building fund chairperson, lifetime member of the Women Of The Church and a member of the kitchen committee.

She enjoyed reading the Bible, gardening, fishing, cooking and puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years of marriage, Robert J. Ritchie; son, Arthur P. Foreman, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; two grandsons, Arthur P. Foreman, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Stanley E. (Kristin) Foreman of Warren, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Candice R. Foreman of Greensboro, North Carolina; niece, Annie Ruth Kirk of Austin, Texas; two nephews, Donnie Kirk of Fayettville, North Carolina and Tony Kirk of Opelika, Alabama; one Goddaughter, Tina Brandon of Warren, Ohio; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; two sisters-in-law, Grace Chance of Erie, Pennsylvania and Sandra Ritchie of Meadville, Pennsylvania and a host of other nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her sister, Lillie Mae Kirk and daughter-in-law, Helen R. Foreman.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at the York Avenue Church of God, where Rev. Eric U. Brown, Sr. will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at the church.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to York Avenue Church of God, 872 York Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.