Betty J. Dibell Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, for Betty J. DiBell, 83, who passed away Tuesday evening, February 20, 2018 at her residence.

Betty was born August 6, 1934 in Massillon, a daughter of Byron and Edna Scott Notman.

She was a graduate of South High School.

Betty was a meat packer at the A&P warehouse in Salem until their closing and was then employed at Falmer’s Machine Shop. She was also the caregiver for both her brother, Jim and sister, Dorothy.

Betty enjoyed any outside activity, especially gardening. She loved all animals and was a 4H horse advisor.

Her husband, Edwin DiBell, whom she married February 19, 1951, died February 17, 1990.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Monica J. (Pat DeMain) DiBell of Youngstown and Michelle L. DiBell of Hubbard.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca J. Churchill; her brothers, James L. and Dick Notman and her sister, Dorothy M. Notman.

Friends may call on Friday, February 23 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24 prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.